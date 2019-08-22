Daniel J. Phelan Acquires 150 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.10 per share, for a total transaction of $13,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,665. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $90.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.23. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Longbow Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,677,000 after buying an additional 202,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,810,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,667,000 after purchasing an additional 188,148 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 137,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 230,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.