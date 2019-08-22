Dash Price Tops $91.83 on Major Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Dash has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $91.83 or 0.00900720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Cryptomate, Poloniex and Coinroom. Dash has a total market capitalization of $825.92 million and $236.90 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004089 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001010 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 8,993,857 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HBUS, HitBTC, Graviex, xBTCe, Tidex, Liquid, Huobi, BTC Trade UA, Coinrail, Bitsane, Poloniex, C-Patex, Braziliex, Instant Bitex, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Gate.io, BiteBTC, Iquant, Coinroom, Negocie Coins, Coinhub, Sistemkoin, LiteBit.eu, Bitfinex, Altcoin Trader, Kucoin, Exrates, WEX, Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip, Coinsuper, Exmo, OpenLedger DEX, B2BX, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, BX Thailand, C-CEX, Ovis, Indodax, Kraken, Bitinka, Bitbns, YoBit, LBank, Trade By Trade, Bibox, LocalTrade, Cryptomate, ZB.COM, Upbit, Binance, Coindeal, C2CX, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Crex24, Bithumb, TradeOgre, Koineks, Coinsquare, WazirX, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, ACX, Mercatox, BitBay, Tux Exchange, OKEx, Kuna, Coinbe, ABCC, CoinEx, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cryptopia, Bisq, Liqui, COSS and CEX.IO. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

