Datum (DAT) Market Cap Hits $1.60 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 27% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Datum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Huobi, Kucoin and OKEx. Datum has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $1.77 million worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 37.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00267583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.01331213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00022131 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00095067 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,435,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, COSS and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

