DAV Coin Hits Market Cap of $428,932.00 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $50.98, $51.55 and $13.77. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $428,932.00 and approximately $7,047.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00725726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00026726 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015552 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002688 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 608,762,682 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin.

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

DAV Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $7.50, $24.43, $50.98, $33.94, $13.77, $10.39, $32.15, $20.33, $24.68, $18.94 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

