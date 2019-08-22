Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) Trading Up 7.5%

Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) shares were up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.14, approximately 50,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,584,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DF shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Dean Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dean Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Dean Foods alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.38.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Dean Foods had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dean Foods Co will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Beringause acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Dean Foods by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 295,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Dean Foods by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Dean Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dean Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Dean Foods by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 23,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Dean Foods (NYSE:DF)

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Dean Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dean Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.