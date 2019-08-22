Debitum Network Trading Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (DEB)

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, Debitum Network has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Debitum Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on major exchanges. Debitum Network has a market cap of $15.68 million and $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00266716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.01339030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021787 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00097297 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About Debitum Network

Debitum Network was first traded on October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. The official message board for Debitum Network is blog.debitum.network. Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Debitum Network is debitum.network. The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Debitum Network

Debitum Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Debitum Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

