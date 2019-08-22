DECENT (DCT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,209.00

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. DECENT has a market cap of $1.71 million and $8,209.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECENT coin can now be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BCEX, ChaoEX and Upbit. Over the last week, DECENT has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007432 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012333 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001829 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000509 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bittrex, ChaoEX, Upbit, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

