Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 3.7% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,531,000 after purchasing an additional 49,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,229,000 after purchasing an additional 244,266 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 48,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Macquarie set a $132.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.89.

Shares of DE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,760. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.32. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $171.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.