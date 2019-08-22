Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 67.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,733,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,433 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,713,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,039 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 47.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,749,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,432,000 after purchasing an additional 886,561 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16,471.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after purchasing an additional 294,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,229,000 after purchasing an additional 244,266 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.89.

In other Deere & Company news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,550 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at $8,382,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.31. 48,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,760. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $171.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

