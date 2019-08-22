Deutsche Bank Cuts Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target to $36.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DDS. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dillard’s from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Dillard’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dillard’s from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $56.49 on Monday. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.97). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $154,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,305,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,005,000 after buying an additional 78,952 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 25.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,007,000 after buying an additional 198,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,247,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at about $12,535,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 29.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 38,785 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

