Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.07

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.07 and traded as high as $6.53. Deutsche Bank shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 12,410,051 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on DBK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.25 ($7.27) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Independent Research set a €7.25 ($8.43) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.19 ($8.37).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.07.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile (FRA:DBK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.