Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Playtech (LON:PTEC)

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PTEC. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target (up from GBX 520 ($6.79)) on shares of Playtech in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Playtech in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 603 ($7.88) price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 563.25 ($7.36).

PTEC stock opened at GBX 384.90 ($5.03) on Monday. Playtech has a 12 month low of GBX 357.10 ($4.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 580.80 ($7.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 428.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 418.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 4.09.

In related news, insider John Jackson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of £20,450 ($26,721.55).

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

