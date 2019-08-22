Diamond Market Cap Hits $2.14 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00006386 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. Diamond has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $6,384.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Diamond

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,295,439 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

