Diamondback Energy (FANG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG):

8/22/2019 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $151.00 to $138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2019 – Diamondback Energy was given a new $156.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2019 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/15/2019 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2019 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/14/2019 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2019 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $169.00 to $171.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2019 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Diamondback Energy was given a new $151.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/7/2019 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We think FANG had a solid print. 2Q19 exceeded our expectations (but lagged consensus), while it narrowed guidance generally around the midpoints, began to show progress on its share buyback and guided to 2H19 oil realizations that are significantly improved from recent quarters.””

7/30/2019 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/18/2019 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2019 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2019 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/28/2019 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2019 – Diamondback Energy was given a new $151.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.80. 22,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,921. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $85.19 and a 1 year high of $140.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.13.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.78%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $161,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,663.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $536,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,838.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $997,605. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

