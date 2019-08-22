Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dicks Sporting Goods updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.30-3.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to ~$3.30-3.45 EPS.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $41.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,301,467 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $268,766,000 after purchasing an additional 345,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,810,276 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,081,000 after purchasing an additional 437,629 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,878,373 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $105,952,000 after purchasing an additional 217,359 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 77.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,198,994 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $76,151,000 after purchasing an additional 962,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $70,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

