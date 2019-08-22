DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at $397,000. Rudd International Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at $4,141,000. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.2% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 23.5% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 23,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,390,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $1,513,104 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DLR opened at $123.38 on Thursday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $125.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.87.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

