Digix Gold Token Market Capitalization Reaches $5.02 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for about $48.56 or 0.00476397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Kryptono. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and $63,695.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00265839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.76 or 0.01341693 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00021999 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00095666 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000428 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 111,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,359 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.