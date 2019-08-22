DIMCOIN (DIM) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. DIMCOIN has a market capitalization of $687,353.00 and $291.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIMCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Exrates, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00266450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.01339589 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00022066 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00096405 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000433 BTC.

DIMCOIN Profile

DIMCOIN was first traded on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io.

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinbe, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

