Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.89 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) will post sales of $6.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.00 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $6.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $27.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.39 billion to $27.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.24 billion to $30.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Buckingham Research restated a “positive” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,655,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,574,000 after purchasing an additional 957,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,675,000 after purchasing an additional 762,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,872,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,943,000 after purchasing an additional 162,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,825,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,529 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,300,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,455,000 after acquiring an additional 144,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.55. The company had a trading volume of 127,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,647. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $98.08 and a 12 month high of $145.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

