Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Up 5.3%

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.87, 323,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 284,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPG. ValuEngine downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorian LPG from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DNB Markets downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Dorian LPG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $515.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Dorian LPG had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw sold 422,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $3,730,825.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,288.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,316,928 shares of company stock worth $12,172,994 over the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Dorian LPG by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Dorian LPG by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.