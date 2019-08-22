Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €45.00 by Nord/LB

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) received a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s previous close.

DRW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.29 ($51.50).

DRW3 traded up €0.46 ($0.53) during trading on Thursday, reaching €42.22 ($49.09). 8,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $320.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 1 year high of €73.00 ($84.88).

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

