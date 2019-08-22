DraftCoin Reaches Market Cap of $130,888.00 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $130,888.00 and $312.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,645,041 coins and its circulating supply is 8,645,041 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

