DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading Up 17.4% Over Last Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0956 or 0.00000935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $407,402.00 and approximately $468.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00025145 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011874 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012361 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00029475 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00013468 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005330 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.