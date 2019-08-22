Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Receives $21.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Duluth from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Duluth to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Duluth stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34. Duluth has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Duluth had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $114.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Duluth’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $89,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Duluth by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Duluth by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

