Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Shares of Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $1.08. Dundee shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 20,503 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $99.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70.

About Dundee (TSE:DC.A)

Dundee Corporation, an asset management company, provides wealth management, real estate, resources, and investment services in Canada and the United States. The company's Wealth Management segment offers investment management, financial advisory, capital market, and various banking services. This segment also creates, manages, and administers investment products, as well as provides internal and third-party management, and advisory services to various investment products, including mutual funds, private clients, portfolio solutions, tax-assisted investment products, closed-end investment products, and alternative investment products.

