Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Buys $65,567.00 in Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Shavon Cape bought 3,790 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $65,567.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,145 shares in the company, valued at $123,608.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $108.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.46. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 35.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBMT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 236,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 63,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 57,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

