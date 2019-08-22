Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. Eastgroup Properties posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eastgroup Properties.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.65.

NYSE:EGP traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.05. 12,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.47. Eastgroup Properties has a 12 month low of $87.69 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $104,401.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,349,588.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,544,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 19,346 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastgroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.