Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Eaton by 40.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,269,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,615 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 935.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 666,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,693,000 after purchasing an additional 602,093 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 98.8% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 888,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 441,797 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4,728.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 301,180 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Eaton by 159.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,049,000 after purchasing an additional 296,550 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $6,668,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,526.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.83. 4,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,407. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.26. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

