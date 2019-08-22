eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,410 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in eBay by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,515,786 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $613,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015,365 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in eBay by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,082,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $560,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,491,124 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $350,041,000 after acquiring an additional 801,529 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in eBay by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,174,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $401,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,000 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in eBay by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,150,615 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $339,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,271 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on eBay to $47.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.52.

EBAY traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 92,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,919,200. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.95. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In other news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 149,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $6,205,368.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,034,592 shares in the company, valued at $42,925,222.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,942 shares of company stock worth $9,661,957. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

