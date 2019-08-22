Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Ecolab by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 3.5% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Ecolab by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 4.9% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Page Arthur B grew its position in Ecolab by 4.1% in the first quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 1,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura increased their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 6,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total value of $1,146,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,809.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total value of $474,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,284.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,055 shares of company stock valued at $18,660,054. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $207.10 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.77 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.75. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.