Eden (EDN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.13 Million

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Eden token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. Eden has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eden has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00266926 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.63 or 0.01339214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00022214 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00096830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

