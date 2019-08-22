Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Acquired by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 364,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,544 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $9,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,821,000 after acquiring an additional 147,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 44,552 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 70,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,118.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.38. 97,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,937. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director James C. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $125,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,789. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.09.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

