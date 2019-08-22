Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) CEO Cynthia Collins Sells 5,193 Shares of Stock

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) CEO Cynthia Collins sold 5,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $134,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EDIT stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. Editas Medicine Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 412.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EDIT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on Editas Medicine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

