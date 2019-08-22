EDRCoin (EDRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $146,025.00

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, EDRCoin has traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $146,025.00 and $741.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0498 or 0.00000494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin (EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

