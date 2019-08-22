El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Purchased by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,430,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,125 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 3.72% of El Pollo LoCo worth $15,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in El Pollo LoCo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOCO shares. ValuEngine lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

El Pollo LoCo stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,516. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.74 million. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

