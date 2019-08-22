Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Position Increased by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,592,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,200 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned about 1.63% of Eldorado Gold worth $15,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $51,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGO traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.62. 130,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,407,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.03. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. GMP Securities downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eldorado Gold from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

