Electra Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Electra has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and $5,527.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electra has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptohub, Fatbtc and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000229 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,448,187,241 coins and its circulating supply is 28,581,030,688 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinBene, Fatbtc, CoinFalcon, Cryptohub and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

