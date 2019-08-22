Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 6.2% This Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Bitbns, Cryptomate and CoinBene. Electroneum has a total market cap of $37.29 million and approximately $149,916.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,783,180,544 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Bitbns, CoinBene, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Liquid, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

