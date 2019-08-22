electrumdark (ELD) Trading Down 33.6% Over Last 7 Days

electrumdark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, electrumdark has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One electrumdark token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and OOOBTC. electrumdark has a market cap of $8,988.00 and approximately $432.00 worth of electrumdark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

electrumdark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. The Reddit community for electrumdark is /r/electrumdarktoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for electrumdark is electrumdark.com. electrumdark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark.

electrumdark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as electrumdark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire electrumdark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy electrumdark using one of the exchanges listed above.

