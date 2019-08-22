Ellaism Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $50,909.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.81 or 0.01908828 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00074248 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.