Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down to $2.38

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.38. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 84,313 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $335.45 million, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,685,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $1,977,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,492 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 674,739 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 334.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 377,069 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 290,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

