Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.07

Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 146543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 538.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 534,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 450,590 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 1,414.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 18.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 269,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 28.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Company Profile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

