EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.61.

ENLC opened at $8.08 on Monday. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -115.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.01%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,614.29%.

In related news, Chairman Barry E. Davis bought 136,700 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $1,000,644.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,892,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,163.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 20,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,308.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

