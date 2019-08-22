Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.27. Enservco shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 8,839 shares.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 323,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.57% of Enservco worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Enservco Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

