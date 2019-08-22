EnterCoin (ENTRC) Market Capitalization Reaches $85,003.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 59.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $85,003.00 and $1,041.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EnterCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.59 or 0.04924481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00047924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000161 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000874 BTC.

EnterCoin Token Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net.

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

