eosDAC Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $36,156.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, OTCBTC, Gate.io and Hotbit. In the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eosDAC alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About eosDAC

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, DragonEX, OpenLedger DEX, Hotbit, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Bibox and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.