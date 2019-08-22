Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Receives $21.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.88.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 price objective on Equitrans Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $14.04. 2,666,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $23.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $406.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Karam bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $220,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 121,450 shares of company stock worth $1,956,423.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,091,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,031,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,356,000.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.