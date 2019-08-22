Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $20.50 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.47.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $22.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, VP Gregg A. Seibert sold 24,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $482,656.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eldridge Industries, Llc sold 26,288,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $513,936,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,356,559 shares of company stock valued at $515,289,154 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,618,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,526,000 after acquiring an additional 808,975 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,261,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 574.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 647,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 48.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after acquiring an additional 596,461 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

