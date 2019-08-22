Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-5.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.90341-16.05204 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.82 billion.Estee Lauder Companies also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.90-5.98 EPS.

Shares of EL stock opened at $203.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $121.47 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $6.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.88.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total value of $1,346,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

