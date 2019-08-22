Eterbase 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $392,818.00 (XBASE)

Eterbase (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. Eterbase has a market cap of $1.80 million and $392,818.00 worth of Eterbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eterbase token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinTiger, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, Eterbase has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00064152 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00358866 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009964 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000063 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007241 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000091 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000093 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001310 BTC.

About Eterbase

Eterbase (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,055,863 tokens. The official message board for Eterbase is medium.com/@ETERBASE. The official website for Eterbase is www.eterbase.com. Eterbase’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE.

Eterbase Token Trading

Eterbase can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, DDEX, P2PB2B, CoinTiger and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

